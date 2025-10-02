NJ Transit is spending billions of dollars on a new fleet of buses. Here’s what to know

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The first of 175 new buses ordered by NJ Transit arrived in Newark on Monday. The remaining vehicles will be delivered by the end of next year, and then they will immediately be put into service in locations across the Garden State

Kris Kolluri, president and CEO of NJ Transit, said the new fleet is part of an ambitious modernization program that will improve service.

“The value proposition for our riders is pretty straightforward,” he said. “They want a good, clean, reliable bus system, and that’s what this commitment really means.”

Mike Kilcoyne, senior vice president, and surface transportation and general manager for NJ Transit bus operations, said the new fleet of 40-foot Flyer model buses will improve reliability for the 500,000 customers who travel by bus in New Jersey every day.

“These clean diesel buses meet the latest EPA standards, they are tier-4 emission buses,” he said. “They’ll be replacing tier-1 and tier-2 buses, making them significantly cleaner than the aging buses they are replacing.”

He said on some high-volume routes, to improve capacity, NJ Transit uses 60-foot buses.

“Forty-foot transit buses remain a vital part of our fleet strategy,” he said. “They ensure we have the right bus for the right routes at the right time.”