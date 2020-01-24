Work begins to harden Jersey Shore rail yard against storm surge

A post-Superstorm Sandy project to protect a Jersey Shore rail yard from future storms is underway.

NJ Transit said construction has begun on a project to harden its rail yard in Bay Head at the end of the North Jersey Coast line. The facility was flooded by storm surge from the ocean just a few blocks away.

“NJ Transit is working to ensure that our entire transit system is resilient enough to meet the needs of our customers who depend on us, particularly following extreme weather events,” said NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin Corbett. “This new substation can withstand storms stronger than Hurricane Sandy, allowing rail service to continue to operate or be restored quickly to keep New Jersey moving safely and reliably.”

The work includes a new power substation encased in protective materials and elevated above anticipated storm surge and flooding levels. A new backup generator and a connection to the public electric grid to ensure ongoing service will provide redundancy should the substation fail.

The nearly $24 million project, funded by the Federal Transit Administration, replaces two existing Bay Head yard substations damaged during the 2012 storm.

The agency in May 2019 awarded two contracts for the work: $20,657,858.61 to PKF-Mark III, Inc. for the substation construction and $3,059,350.52 to T.Y. Lin International for construction management services.

Superstorm Sandy’s inundation impacted hundreds of rail cars within its system, resulting in more than $120 million in damage. Last November, NJ Transit won a court battle entitling that agency to coverage up to $400 million for storm damage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.