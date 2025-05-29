Gaudreau Family 5K Run/Walk and Family Day to honor NHL star’s legacy and support inclusive playground
The sold out race at Washington Lake Park in Sewell, Gloucester County, will also include several activities to honor the local hockey stars.
The family of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau, will be honored Saturday at the first annual Gaudreau Family 5K Run/Walk and Family Day at Washington Lake Park in Sewell. The in-person race sold out in three weeks. But, organizers said a virtual race option is still available. Jane Gaudreau, Johnny and Matthew’s mother, said it will be a family-friendly event, offering more than the 5K.
“We wanted to do something that would be fun for the children, for everybody,” she said. “We have face painting, and there’s going to be yoga, there’s lots of food, and there’s over 75 raffle baskets.”
There will also be plenty of food, a DJ and a silent auction featuring sports memorabilia.
Proceeds for the event will go towards building an adaptive playground at the Archbishop Damiano School, in Westville, Gloucester County. The school, which serves students with special needs, holds deep personal significance for the Gaudreau family.
“My brother, who has special needs, started school there back in the ‘70s, and my mom went up with him, and she also taught there,” Jane Gaudreau said.
Jane Gaudreau, who has worked at the school for 41 years, said her daughters worked there during college breaks and both Johnny and Matthew, described as “avid athletes,” volunteered at the school as kids.
“I would have to take my lunch at the end of the day,” Jane Gaudreau explained. “I would pick them up around a little after 2 and then bring them to my work. They would volunteer at my work until my oldest daughter was finished, or I was finished, and we would go home from there.”
The event is expected to raise enough money to cover the $600,000 needed to build the playground. Jane Gaudreau hopes to break ground on the new playground this fall.
A day before their sister’s wedding last August, Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were riding bicycles in Salem County when they were struck by a suspected drunk driver. Sean Higgins, 44, was charged in the incident.
Johnny Gaudreau, known as “Johnny Hockey,” played 11 seasons in the NHL, nine with the Calgary Flames before signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matthew Gaudreau was the hockey coach at Gloucester Catholic High School. Prior to that, he played for teams in the AHL and the ECHL. Both played for Boston College.
Jane Gaudreau said the event is a way for the family to show their gratitude to family, friends and others, who have stood by them and supported them through the tragedy.
“There’s so many people that really helped us that we really haven’t had a chance to thank,” she said. “It’s just phenomenal the way this committee has just worked so hard to do this in honor of the boys. I know John and Matty would be so proud.”
