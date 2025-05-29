From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The family of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau, will be honored Saturday at the first annual Gaudreau Family 5K Run/Walk and Family Day at Washington Lake Park in Sewell. The in-person race sold out in three weeks. But, organizers said a virtual race option is still available. Jane Gaudreau, Johnny and Matthew’s mother, said it will be a family-friendly event, offering more than the 5K.

“We wanted to do something that would be fun for the children, for everybody,” she said. “We have face painting, and there’s going to be yoga, there’s lots of food, and there’s over 75 raffle baskets.”

There will also be plenty of food, a DJ and a silent auction featuring sports memorabilia.

Proceeds for the event will go towards building an adaptive playground at the Archbishop Damiano School, in Westville, Gloucester County. The school, which serves students with special needs, holds deep personal significance for the Gaudreau family.

“My brother, who has special needs, started school there back in the ‘70s, and my mom went up with him, and she also taught there,” Jane Gaudreau said.