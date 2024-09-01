He spoke briefly to say he understood the charges and would be hiring his own attorney.

As he was being excused from the court, he did question how long he was staying behind bars: “So…I’m here until Thursday?”

The Gaudreau brothers were riding their bicycles, not far from their family home, when they were struck and killed. The Gaudreau family had gathered in Salem County to attend the wedding of the men’s sister, Katie, which had been scheduled for Friday. The event was canceled.

The widow of Johnny paid tribute to him in a pair of social media posts on Saturday, calling him her “forever” and praising him as the “best dad” to their young children.

Meredith Gaudreau also shared family photos of her late husband celebrating his 31st birthday earlier in August with her, daughter Noa and son Johnny.

“Thank you for the best years of my life. Despite losing you, I am still the luckiest girl in the world to have been yours,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I love you so so much. You were perfect. Some days it felt too good to be true. I love every single thing about you. You are my forever and I can’t wait to be with you again. I love you so much forever and ever.”

Matthew Gaudreau, 29, was the hockey coach at the men’s high school alma mater, Gloucester Catholic in New Jersey, and he also was an expectant father. His wife, Madeline, is expecting their first child in December.

The brothers also leave behind their parents and two sisters.

Johnny and Matthew played hockey at Boston College.

After playing for teams in the AHL and ECHL, Matthew returned home to South Jersey, where he served as the head hockey coach at Gloucester Catholic.

Johnny went on to play 11 professional seasons for the NHL, starting his career with the Calgary Flames and most recently playing for the Columbus Blue Jackets.