Suspected drunk driver accused of killing South Jersey–native NHL star, brother is member of U.S. Army National Guard in N.J.

Sean Higgins is being held at Salem County Correctional Facility until a Sept. 5 detention hearing. Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were killed Thursday.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • September 1, 2024
Shiloh Rivera, left, mourns with Hylas Stemen, center, and Amanda Rivera of Columbus, at the makeshift memorial set up by fans for Blue Jackets hockey player Johnny Gaudreau in Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 30, 2024. Gaudreau, along with his brother Matthew, was fatally struck by a motorist while riding his bicycle on Thursday. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

Shiloh Rivera, left, mourns with Hylas Stemen, center, and Amanda Rivera of Columbus, at the makeshift memorial set up by fans for Blue Jackets hockey player Johnny Gaudreau in Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 30, 2024. Gaudreau, along with his brother Matthew, was fatally struck by a motorist while riding his bicycle on Thursday. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The suspected drunk driver accused of killing NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, in Salem County, New Jersey, remains behind bars on vehicular homicide charges.

Action News has learned that Higgins, 43, of Woodstown, is a field artillery officer assigned to the New Jersey Army National Guard, Joint Force Headquarters. He is a part-time traditional drill status guardsman and was not on duty at the time of the incident.

The New Jersey Army National Guard could not comment on Higgins’ service, but released this statement on the deadly crash: “We are profoundly saddened by this tragedy,” said Col Yvonne L. Mays, Acting Adjutant General of New Jersey. “Our hearts go out to everyone affected, and we share in the grief of the Gaudreau family.”

We’ve also learned that Higgins works for a rehab facility called Gaudenzia. On Saturday, the nonprofit organization identified Higgins as an employee but said that he had been immediately placed on leave following the deadly incident.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The fatal crash happened Thursday around 8:30 p.m. on Pennsville Auburn Road (County Route 551) near Stumpy Lane in Oldmans Township.

Police say Higgins was traveling north on Pennsville Auburn Road in a Jeep Grand Cherokee when he allegedly attempted to pass a slower-moving sedan and SUV.

Police say Higgins entered the southbound lane of the roadway and passed the sedan.

When he attempted to reenter the northbound lane, police say the SUV in front of him moved into the middle of the roadway, splitting the north and south lanes in order to safely pass two bicyclists on the right side of the road.

Higgins then attempted to pass the SUV on the right and struck the Gaudreau brothers from behind, troopers said.

The Gaudreau brothers died from their injuries, according to state police.

Related Content

According to the police affidavit, the trooper who arrived on the scene detected a “strong odor of alcohol,” and Higgins allegedly told the trooper he had consumed “five to six beers” before the crash.

Higgins allegedly told investigators that he thought the driver of the SUV was trying to stop him from passing. Higgins told investigators that his consumption of alcohol contributed to his impatience and reckless driving, according to the criminal complaint.

Witnesses reportedly told police that they observed Higgins approaching them from behind, adding that he appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed.

The trooper also said Higgins then failed a field sobriety test.

During Friday’s first appearance hearing, Judge Michael Silvanio explained to Higgins the charges against him, adding that two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide each carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

He’s also been cited for driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, possession of an open container, improper passing and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Higgins is being held at Salem County Correctional Facility, where he will remain until a detention hearing on Sept. 5.

On Friday, he made an initial court appearance via Zoom.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate