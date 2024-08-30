NHL player Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed after being struck by suspected drunk driver in N.J.

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

NHL hockey player and New Jersey native Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, have been identified as the two bicyclists who were struck and killed by a driver on Thursday night in Salem County, New Jersey.

Police say the driver who struck the brothers is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

The Columbus Blue Jackets, as well as New Jersey state troopers, confirmed the passing of the Gaudreau brothers Friday morning.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Pennsville Auburn Road near Stumpy Lane in Oldmans Township.

Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, were traveling north on County Route 551, close to the line on the side of the roadway.

Police say 43-year-old Sean M. Higgins, of Woodstown, New Jersey, was traveling north on County Route 551 in a Jeep Grand Cherokee when he allegedly attempted to pass a slower-moving sedan and SUV.

Police say Higgins entered the southbound lanes of the roadway and passed the sedan.