NHL player Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed after being struck by suspected drunk driver in N.J.
The brothers were killed the night before their sister's wedding in Philadelphia.
NHL hockey player and New Jersey native Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, have been identified as the two bicyclists who were struck and killed by a driver on Thursday night in Salem County, New Jersey.
Police say the driver who struck the brothers is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.
The Columbus Blue Jackets, as well as New Jersey state troopers, confirmed the passing of the Gaudreau brothers Friday morning.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Pennsville Auburn Road near Stumpy Lane in Oldmans Township.
Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, were traveling north on County Route 551, close to the line on the side of the roadway.
Police say 43-year-old Sean M. Higgins, of Woodstown, New Jersey, was traveling north on County Route 551 in a Jeep Grand Cherokee when he allegedly attempted to pass a slower-moving sedan and SUV.
Police say Higgins entered the southbound lanes of the roadway and passed the sedan.
Columbus Blue Jackets statement on the passing of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew. pic.twitter.com/V2aFykgKIs— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) August 30, 2024
When he attempted to reenter the northbound lanes, police say the SUV in front of him moved into the middle of the roadway, splitting the north and south lanes in order to safely pass two bicyclists on the right side of the road.
Higgins then attempted to pass the SUV on the right and struck the Gaudreau brothers from behind, troopers said.
The Gaudreau brothers died from their injuries, according to state police.
According to the police affidavit, the trooper who arrived on the scene detected a “strong odor of alcohol,” and Higgins allegedly told the trooper he had consumed “five to six beers” before the crash.
Higgins allegedly told investigators that he thought the driver of the SUV was trying to stop him from passing. Higgins told investigators that his consumption of alcohol contributed to his impatience and reckless driving, according to the criminal complaint.
The trooper also said Higgins then failed a field sobriety test.
Higgins has been charged with two counts of death by auto, state police said.
He is being held at Salem County Correctional Facility.
The crash comes the day before Gaudreau’s sister, Katie, is to be married during a ceremony in New Jersey on Friday, followed by a reception in Philadelphia. Both brothers were listed as groomsmen on her wedding website.
The Columbus Blue Jackets posted to social media, saying they are “shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy.”
