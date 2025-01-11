This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Firefighters spent hours battling a blaze in Salem County on Saturday.

Just before 1 a.m., crews responded to A Cheerful Giver, a homemade candle business, on the 300 block of Front Street in Elmer. It’s located next to the Elmer Fire Department.

Video shows the building engulfed in flames.

The fire went to two alarms, bringing in fire departments from nearby Gloucester County.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.