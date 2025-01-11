2-alarm fire destroys candle business in Salem County, N.J.

Just before 1 a.m., crews responded to A Cheerful Giver, a homemade candle business, on the 300 block of Front Street in Elmer.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • January 11, 2025
A fire blazes at the A Cheerful Giver candle business in Salem County, N.J. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Firefighters spent hours battling a blaze in Salem County on Saturday.

Just before 1 a.m., crews responded to A Cheerful Giver, a homemade candle business, on the 300 block of Front Street in Elmer. It’s located next to the Elmer Fire Department.

Video shows the building engulfed in flames.

The fire went to two alarms, bringing in fire departments from nearby Gloucester County.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

