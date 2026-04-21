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Legislation that would provide more rights to Delaware’s homeless population prompted spirited debate during a Tuesday’s House committee hearing.

The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Sophie Phillips, D-Bear, would expand the rights and protections of people without homes when using public spaces, such as sleeping or sitting outside. Some local governments said they opposed the legislation because it could leave them liable to a lawsuit.

“Federal, state and private funding for homelessness services is disjointed and difficult to access for service providers,” Phillips said during the hearing. “Rather than addressing this, we are relying on arrests and fines. HB 135 will not allow arrests and fines simply for being homeless, specifically, if they have nowhere else to go.”

The Housing Alliance of Delaware’s 2025 Point in Count of sheltered and unsheltered people revealed 1,585 people experiencing homelessness in the state, a 16% increase over the prior year. Children made up 27% of the state’s unhoused population.

Key rights under the proposal

It would allow people experiencing homelessness to conduct “life sustaining activities,” in public, such as resting, standing, sleeping, eating and storing personal property, as long as they would not block traffic or alternative indoor shelter is available and accessible.

People without homes would have the same legal protection against unreasonable search and seizures for their personal property in public spaces as people who store their property in private spaces.

Local law enforcement and the state police would be barred from ordering people to move parked vehicles used as shelter unless they are obstructing traffic or creating a safety hazard. Residents without homes must first be allowed to move their vehicles before officials could ticket or tow it.

Phillips said she will be introducing an amendment that clarifies alternative indoor spaces requirements, revises the definition of public space and clarifies that governments can impose time, place and manner restrictions on public property as long as it doesn’t disproportionately apply to people experiencing homelessness.

The fiscal note for the legislation said the cost of the bill is indeterminate and potentially significant. That’s because the measure waives sovereign immunity of state or local governments for any civil rights lawsuit that is brought. Sovereign immunity shields government entities from being sued, but it can be waived through legislation.