Members of the Camden County Library union brought their case to the Board of Commissioners Thursday after negotiations hit a roadblock with the Library Commission.

American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1454 has been in negotiations since before their contract expired on Dec. 31, 2024.

During the commissioners’ meeting, Sarah Dziunycz, president of Local 1454, told officials that the county library is facing a staffing crisis because of low salaries.

“Before people even apply for these positions which are left vacant for months and in some cases a year or more, they see salaries that are far below what’s fair,” she said.

According to a Camden County Library job posting for Librarian 1, the starting salary is $46,439.

At the Cherry Hill Public Library, a similar position has a starting salary of $53,844, according to a job posting. For the Burlington County Library System, a librarian offers a starting salary of $58,492.

The New Jersey Library Association recommended that salaries for librarians start at $64,022. This week, the association’s executive board raised its recommendation to $65,834 for 2026. The union wants $2,500 added to base salaries and annual pay raises of at least 3% through 2029..

Dziunycz told commissioners that the salaries are not attracting candidates and causing the libraries to cut back services, such as later hours, computer classes and being available as a cooling center when Code Red Heat Advisories are issued.

“How many more branches need to close early on Thursday nights in addition to Bellmawr, Gloucester and South County?” she asked. “How long until they need to close for entire days, weeks, or even permanently? Those diminished hours mean less access for the community.”

Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. said he “can’t really comment” on negotiations because the union and the library commission are about to enter mediation next week.

“We don’t want to interfere,” he said. “We do not negotiate in public, and we’re not negotiating.”

Cappelli said the union’s concerns “should be more focused” on the library commissioners.

Dziunycz said they did address the library commissioners at their recent meeting, and they didn’t comment.

“It’s your county counsel that’s at the negotiations table,” she said. “No library commissioner or county commissioner has ever sat at the table with us, and you refuse to give us answers.”