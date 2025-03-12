From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

For the first time in more than five years, the cafe at the Burlington County Library’s main branch in Westampton will be staffed. Under a partnership between the library and the Burlington County Special Services School District, Transitions School students will run the Community Blend at Bestseller’s Café.

Library patrons can purchase snacks, sandwiches and beverages prepared by the students, who will learn job skills and gain work experience, officials said.

Burlington County Library System Director Ranjna Das said that more libraries in New Jersey are offering café services but Burlington County is one of the first to partner with the school district to provide opportunities to students with special needs.

She credited a former library commissioner for connecting with the school, which applied for and received a $1.4 million grant from the state Department of Education to expand programming. A portion of the grant received funded the equipment needed at the café and across the property at the Transitions School, where most of the food is prepared.

“She knew that we had a need for a cafe service, so she really just connected the two groups,” she said. “After that, it was just a matter of making it all happen.”