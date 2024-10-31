Burlington County breaks ground on its first emergency shelter

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Burlington County officials said the county has needed an emergency shelter for decades. According to them, it is the only county in New Jersey of its size that doesn’t have a dedicated shelter.

The first steps toward erecting the county’s first emergency shelter were taken Wednesday, with officials breaking ground at the Human Service complex in Westampton.

The shelter will be a standalone two-story building that is more than 33,000 square feet. It will provide sleeping accommodations, warm meals, showers, laundry facilities and bathrooms for adult men and women experiencing a housing emergency. It will also have 24-hour security and a medical triage that is not expected to impact local emergency services.

County Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson, who has championed the emergency shelter since taking office in 2019, said she was watching the national trend on homelessness and wanted to address the issue in the county.

“We have a huge socioeconomic gap in Burlington County, so we’ve got to figure out a way to close the gap,” she said. “This homeless shelter is just one of the things that will help close that socioeconomic gap.”

According to the 2024 Point in Time Count conducted by Monarch Housing earlier this year, 1,005 people in the county were experiencing homelessness, an increase of 7% over the previous year and nearly double the count from 2022. According to the latest census figures, Burlington County’s population was 469,167. The count also identified that Black people were overrepresented in the homeless count at 55.8%, when compared to the county population of 19.3%.