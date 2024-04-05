From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Preparations are underway for a unique baseball-themed adoption event at a South Jersey animal shelter this Sunday.

In honor of the start of the baseball season, for the first time ever, visitors at the Burlington County Animal Shelter will not only be able to meet the animals looking for forever homes, but they can also play carnival games, snack on hot dogs, and enjoy an exciting competition between two very unusual teams.

Shelter director Ericka Haines said a baseball ‘Field of Dreams’ has been marked off, and the Burlington Strays, an all-dog team, will take on the County Cats for shelter bragging rights.

“Every adoption is considered a home run,” she said. “So, every time an animal gets adopted, one of the mascots, whether it’s a dog or it’s a cat, will do a run of the bases and initiate a home run.”

She explained the “mascots” for these teams will be humans.

One of the star players on the dog team is a Cane Corso named Miss Bella.

“She is about three or four years old, she definitely can run the bases, she is absolutely breathtaking,” Haines said.

Captaining the County Cats is Chuckie, a dapper 7-year-old Domestic Shorthair.

Haines said shelters can sometimes be intimidating.

“So we’re just trying to give everybody a different showcase to really see the greatness our animals have outside of the kennels,” she said.