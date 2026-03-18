Philly PAWS is looking to find new homes for pets during ‘Match Madness’

Through April 6, the Match Madness Adoption Program will allow adopters to name their fee for participating cats and dogs.

A side-by-side photo of a cat and a dog

Merlin (left) and Ray (right) are among the animals available for adoption as part of PAWS' Match Madness promotion. (PAWS)

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Instead of busting brackets for March Madness, the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society is looking for potential pets to make Cinderella runs into the arms of adoptees this month.

Through April 6, the Match Madness Adoption Program will allow adopters to name their fee for participating cats and dogs. Eligible pets are marked on the website with a “Match Madness” logo.

Participating cats and dogs include those with longer stays at the shelter or animals with special needs, such as manageable age-related conditions, daily medication routines, or preferences for being the only pet.

A close-up photo of Bubba the dog
Bubba is one of the dogs featured by PAWS for their Match Madness adoption promotion. (PAWS)

Some of the available pets include Johnny Cash, a mixed-breed dog, and Applesauce, a domestic short-haired “independent, senior cat.”

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For potential pet parents, animals will be available to meet in person on March 28 from noon to 2 p.m. at the PetSmart at Broad Street and Washington Avenue. Potential adopters are encouraged to complete an adoption application in advance.

Xfinity Mobile Arena is hosting first- and second-round games this Friday and Sunday, the first men’s NCAA tournament games held in the city since 2013.

A close-up photo of Olive the cat
Olive is one of the cats featured by PAWS for their Match Madness adoption promotion. (PAWS)

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Cory Sharber is a general assignment reporter for WHYY News.

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