This Mullica Hill dog trainer draws on past trauma to help rehabilitate anxious and abused pups

Editor’s note: This story contains references to child abuse and animal abuse, which some readers may find distressing.

For Nicole Buck, training dogs goes far beyond “sit,” “stay” and “heel.” As the founder and CEO of Bucks Dog Training in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, Buck specializes in working with behaviorally challenged dogs — many of whom struggle with deep-seated anxiety.

Her success, she says, is rooted in something deeply personal: a childhood marked by profound trauma. In a candid conversation with WHYY’s Jennifer Lynn on “Morning Edition,” Buck opened up about how her own history of abuse fuels her empathy — and effectiveness — with the animals she helps rehabilitate.

Nicole Buck: There is a lot of debate on that, and what I’ve found, in my experience, is that it is mostly nurture and very little nature. Now, that’s not to say there aren’t some dogs who are genetically predisposed — aggression is actually a genetic predisposition, so it can be passed on genetically. Most of the time, it’s their environment. It’s the way they’re raised. It’s how they’re treated by humans and the world around them that will cause them to become aggressive.

Jennifer Lynn: And you must have heard some horror stories about what animals have been through. That’s the hard part of what you do.

NB: Absolutely. It’s heartbreaking when you hear the stories of dogs being abandoned, being abused, tied up outside for literally years, being starved to death, never getting any human exposure. So yeah, there’s a slew of stories that I could tell you.

JL: Well, we still find these animals can be very lovable.

NB: 100%. I find that a lot of times, the ones that have the least human contact crave it the most and become some of the best dogs ever once they’re rehabbed.

JL: What are some examples of various levels of problematic behavior that you’ve seen?

NB: Some of the worst, believe it or not, are anxiety. So dogs will — especially when they’re fearful or aggressive — it’s due to anxiety, as opposed to just pure aggression. Pure aggression is very rare. A lot of dogs who are anxious, nervous, skittish, under-socialized or underexposed to different environments completely shut down. I actually have a dog like that. She had never really been exposed to the outside world other than this little pen, and when she first came to me, I had to literally carry her up and down the stairs. She couldn’t walk on a hardwood floor. She was afraid of doorways. It took about two months to completely rehabilitate her. She wasn’t even aggressive, she was just so fearful of everything that we had to socialize her slowly.