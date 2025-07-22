Philly shelter hopes animal lovers will ‘paw it forward’ to help pet owners feed and home dogs and cats
The Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society is raising money to give owners food and vet care to keep pets at home instead of in a shelter.Listen 1:11
The Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society, often referred to as PAWS, is urging animal lovers to join its latest effort to keep pets out of shelters by helping people who can’t afford to buy food.
The program is called “Paw It Forward.” The society’s Cory Topel said the goal is to keep animals in the hands of their owners by supplying food and veterinary services.
“We’re looking to fundraise really for PAWS safety net programs,” Topel said. “That includes providing vital services for pet owners across Philadelphia who were in need of items such as low-cost or subsidized veterinary care, temporary foster housing, behavioral support for their pets, and of course, offering key items like pet food, litter and other supplies through our pet food pantry program.”
There are times when people want to keep pets but don’t have the money to pay for their care. With added expenses of food and trips to the vet, sometimes people surrender their pets to animal shelters due to a lack of funds.
Topel said that can break the important bond between people and their pets.
“We know that it enhances their mental and physical health. It improves the well-being of our community. It strengthens social bonds and it’s a bond that deserves to be protected, really regardless of a pet owner’s circumstances or their resources or, quite frankly, their socioeconomic status,” she said.
In Philadelphia, 20% of residents live below the poverty line, and many of those people have pets. Sometimes they have to make tough decisions like feeding their animals or themselves. That’s why PAWS came up with a safety net program that distributes food and offers free veterinary clinic services to residents.
The goal is to raise more than $30,000, Topel said, because they have matching donations for that amount of money.
“We certainly hope to exceed that goal, but for folks who contribute once we hit $30,000, every dollar of that will be doubled, which is all the more reason there’s no gift too small to contribute to this important initiative,” she added.
More information can be found at PAWS’ “Paw It Forward” site.
