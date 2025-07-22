From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society, often referred to as PAWS, is urging animal lovers to join its latest effort to keep pets out of shelters by helping people who can’t afford to buy food.

The program is called “Paw It Forward.” The society’s Cory Topel said the goal is to keep animals in the hands of their owners by supplying food and veterinary services.

“We’re looking to fundraise really for PAWS safety net programs,” Topel said. “That includes providing vital services for pet owners across Philadelphia who were in need of items such as low-cost or subsidized veterinary care, temporary foster housing, behavioral support for their pets, and of course, offering key items like pet food, litter and other supplies through our pet food pantry program.”

There are times when people want to keep pets but don’t have the money to pay for their care. With added expenses of food and trips to the vet, sometimes people surrender their pets to animal shelters due to a lack of funds.