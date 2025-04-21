Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Poverty in Philadelphia continues to decline while violent crime, unemployment and education have improved, according to data crunched by The Pew Charitable Trusts for its 2025 State of the City report.

Overall, Pew researchers say the city’s economy is stronger than during the COVID-19 pandemic five years ago, but that some disparities still remain.

“What we really found is that Philadelphia is emerging from the pandemic period,” said Katie Martin, project director for Pew’s Philadelphia Research and Policy Initiative, about high crime, unemployment and economic uncertainty. “But there are some new challenges that the city is going to be facing in the years to come.”

Those new challenges include losing federal funding for public service programs, tariffs and federal policies aimed at curbing immigration.

Poverty in Philly

Philadelphia’s poverty rate was 20.3% in 2023, the year with the most recent poverty data available. In 2013, the rate was 26.3%.

But 20.3% is still higher than in peer cities like Houston, New York, San Antonio, Chicago and Los Angeles, which have had poverty rates under 20%.

This year, for a family of four, the federal poverty level is at $32,150. For individuals, it’s $15,650.

But racial disparities persist. In 2023, about 12.5% of white, non-Hispanic Philadelphia residents lived in poverty. By comparison, 26% of Hispanic residents, 24.5% of Black residents and 19% of Asian residents lived in poverty.