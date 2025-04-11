From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A global trade war sparked by President Donald Trump’s tariff policy is raising the alarms of officials at the Port of Philadelphia, aka PhilaPort, who worry that a slowdown in container traffic could ripple through the region’s economy.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro toured the port Thursday to hear from businesses about the potential impact from the tariffs.

“I’ve heard from a lot of businesses that are wondering if they’re going to get their shipments,” Shapiro said, “or are getting notices from suppliers that the materials or products that they were counting on are no longer going to be able to come or are going to cost a whole lot more.”

Container volume at PhilaPort has risen steadily over the past decade. In 2024, the port handled 841,000 shipping container units, an increase of 13% compared to 2023.

Much of that uptick in trade stems from Central and South America as companies imported $694 million worth of fruits and nuts from Colombia, Costa Rica and Guatemala in 2024, U.S. Census data shows.

PhilaPort Chairman Michael Pearson said that the port handles fruits, vegetables, televisions, furniture, prescription drugs and vehicles.

“Products we all rely on in daily life. The port is not only critical to our city, it is the entire state that benefits from this activity,” Pearson said. “The supply chain is delicate, however. And we must do all we can to preserve the jobs we have.”