What Trump’s no taxes on tips and overtime law means for Philly workers

Do I have to pay any taxes on my tips and overtime pay?

Yes, even workers who qualify for the tax deduction must still pay taxes on their tips and overtime pay on the front end. Workers will see these taxes taken out of their regular paychecks — it’s not an accounting error.

Instead, eligible workers can apply for relief through a tax deduction during the regular tax filing season that ends in April 2026.

Often, employees have the option of a “standard deduction,” or can choose an itemized deduction if their tax situation surpasses the standard. But this is a special deduction that does not require itemization and can be taken on top of the standard deduction — up to $25,000.

Eligible workers are individuals earning up to $150,000 a year and couples filing jointly up to $300,000 a year.

The tax relief only applies to federal taxes. It does not apply to Medicare or Social Security taxes owed.

“You’re still going to owe the full Social Security and Medicare tax, which should be withheld from your paychecks on your tip income,” said Omeed Firouzi, a law professor at the Temple University Beasley School of Law and director of the Low Income Taxpayer Clinic. “And that’s good because even though those are regressive taxes, it at least goes towards your Social Security and Medicare credit.”

Firouzi was previously an attorney with Philadelphia Legal Assistance, a nonprofit organization that assists residents with legal issues.

Not requiring the deduction to be itemized may help more low-income taxpayers as opposed to itemization being required, he said.

“Usually if you have something where you can only claim it as an itemized deduction, you’re going to only really be able to benefit if it’s more than the standard deduction to reduce your taxable income,” he said. “We have had a lot of clients over the years who are service workers who make tips who may benefit in some way from this provision of the law depending on the facts. I’ve been following it closely.”

The standard deduction permanently increases under the new federal law to $15,750 for single taxpayers — a difference of $750.

Married filers can claim a $31,500 standard deduction — an increase of $1,500.

Taxpayers who are the head of their household can claim a standard deduction of $23,625 — an increase of $1,125.

“If you receive cash under the table or off the books, it is still income, and you have to report it on your tax return,” Firouzi said. “Not only is it ethical and that’s the legal thing to do, but you also may benefit from doing so because you have gotten a higher earned income tax credit and potentially higher child tax credit.”

Employees must still pay any applicable income taxes on city and federal levels — even on their tips and overtime pay.

So that means if there’s a county-wide or city tax burden — like Philadelphia’s city wage tax for residents and non-residents — those taxes will show up on regular paychecks on the front end too and will not be eligible for relief.

But the law is not the final form of what taxpayers should expect — there’s still a process. It will also not lower an employee’s adjusted gross income, but it would reduce their taxable income.

“If you have a higher adjusted gross income, then you might be able to benefit from a little bit higher earned income tax credit in the way they structured this,” he said.

Philadelphia lags behind in how much residents apply for their earned income tax credit. On average each year, about 50,000 residents don’t claim it, which means about $100 million is left in federal government coffers.

An individual with no children can qualify for the earned income tax credit if they make $18,591 or less. For a married couple with no children, it’s $25,511 or less. In general, for a head of household with three children earning $59,899 or less, they would qualify for the earned income tax credit.

The federal child tax credit is going up from $2,000 to $2,200 under the law.

That means if a worker earned $45,000 as their adjusted gross income and $10,000 of that money was earned in tips, their gross income remains the same, but the taxable income would be lower.

“The devil really will be in the details in terms of what they mean by entities covered or not covered,” Firouzi said, referring to which types of workers’ jobs may be considered tipped. “We can expect to see some U.S. Treasury rules and regulations that will further spell this out.”