Philadelphia City Council passes bill to protect workers who speak up for rights

Sandra Bryan thought she had landed a job that paid $15 an hour. But when her first paycheck came, the math didn’t add up.

The 59-year-old Philadelphia resident soon learned she was earning just $11 an hour — with the promise of $14 later, if she performed well.

“And it never goes to $15, they do that all the time,” she said about domestic work agencies. “They think they can escape it all the time and because we really need the work, we just look over it a lot of times and it’s not fair for us.”

Bryan immigrated to the city 18 years ago from Jamaica and has been a home care provider and house cleaner for nearly two decades. She said she enjoys her job because she loves taking care of people, but finds the industry difficult to navigate.

“Employers will take advantage of you,” she said.

A law with more teeth

Under a bill that’s headed to Mayor Cherelle Parker’s desk, workers such as Bryan will have more protections against retaliation if she speaks up to question her paycheck and reports the company for wage theft.

The legislation is cosponsored by Councilmembers Jim Harrity, Mark Squilla, Nicolas O’Rourke, Jamie Gauthier, Rue Landau, Curtis Jones Jr., Isaiah Thomas, Jeffery Young Jr., Anthony Phillips, Quetcy Lozada and Cindy Bass — which is a veto-proof majority of City Council.

The bill passed 16-0 with Councilmember Brian O’Neill absent.

The POWER Act would enable the Philadelphia Department of Labor to investigate and penalize employers accused of abuse, suspend licenses and procurement contracts for violators and subpoena records in workers’ rights court cases. Third-party attorneys can also file civil cases against employers as class-action lawsuits.