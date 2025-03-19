From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As federal labor policies face rollbacks, Philadelphia is poised to bolster protections for some of its more vulnerable workers.

City lawmakers are expected to approve a bill in the coming months that would expand legal protections for domestic workers.

The POWER Act would enable the Philadelphia Department of Labor to investigate and penalize employers for retailing against domestic workers for asserting their rights on the job in the city. That includes protection from employers threatening retaliation against workers based on their immigration status.

There’s already a veto-proof majority of Philadelphia City Council members who co-sponsored the bill.

“Under President Trump’s anti-worker, anti-immigrant agenda enforcing our local labor laws are more important than ever,” said councilmember Kendra Brooks.

The Donald Trump administration removed Democrat-appointed Gwynne Wilcox, a National Labor Relations Board member before the end of her term, which stunted the board’s ability to make decisions because it lacked quorum.

Trump appointed William Cowen as the new general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board, who has already rescinded nine labor policies.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement have also used administrative warrants searching for individuals not authorized to be in the U.S. to detain immigrants at workplaces – including in Philadelphia.