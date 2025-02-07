Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Domestic workers in Philadelphia are poised to receive more legal protections on the job — often inside of their employers’ homes — if a new bill in City Council is successful. The new measures are an expansion of existing worker-protection laws on the books, giving the city more teeth in its enforcement.

Philadelphia Councilmember and Minority Leader Kendra Brooks introduced the legislation on Thursday, known as the POWER Act, which is referred to the City Council Committee on Labor and Civil Service.

“Our labor laws are meaningless if we don’t have the tools to enforce them, and the POWER Act is a vital next step to continue the progress we’ve made to protect workers in our city,” said Councilmember Kendra Brooks in a press release.

In 2019, Philadelphia City Council passed an ordinance that prohibits employers from discrimination in hiring practices, requires written contracts with job duties and an hourly wage and requires meal and rest breaks, as well as sick time and paid leave. The law took effect in May 2020.

Employers face a $2,000 fine for each violation.

Domestic workers can even earn paid time off through a portable benefits system, which is collected as an extra fee from clients then added to a prepaid VISA card.