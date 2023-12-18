Rhiannon DiClemente, a supervising attorney at Community Legal Services who is working on the proposal, said the Office of Worker Protections currently has about one investigator per every 200,000 people in Philadelphia — a ratio that makes it difficult for the office to work through complaints and ensure that violations are addressed in a thorough and timely manner.

“There needs to be, on the back end, strong enforcement of the laws by the Office of Worker protections, which requires making sure that office has funding and has the resources and tools needed to investigate and adjudicate complaints,” she said.

DiClemente said enforcing labor legislation the city has passed in recent years — like the Domestic Workers Bill of Rights, Fair Work Week legislation, and the city’s Wage Theft Ordinance — is complicated by “pervasive retaliation” against workers who file complaints with the office. And even for those workers who file a complaint and receive a determination in their favor from the Office of Worker Protections, the outcome isn’t always clear. Employers will often ignore determinations and refuse to pay what is owed to the worker, DiClemente said.

“What we want to make sure is that there’s clear language in the law that gives [the Office of Worker Protections] the power to enforce their determinations, that gives them power to enforce penalties against employers who are retaliating against workers or who are found to have violated the law and are not complying with determinations,” she said.

Other components of the proposal include establishing a “Quick Strike” task force unit within the Office of Worker Protections to respond quickly to urgent cases of retaliation; giving the Office of Worker Protections greater authority to collect money owed to workers; hosting workshops to educate employers and employees about their rights and obligations; increasing advertising for know-your-rights resources; and free mental health resources for workers who have suffered workplace abuse.

Councilmember Brooks, a former domestic worker and “proud member” of the Domestic Workers Task Force, said she plans to introduce the new proposal to City Council in early 2024 because the new legislation stands to build on the city’s existing labor laws.

“I believe that we have really moved some great legislation around protecting workers here in Philadelphia. But that legislation is not being enforced properly,” she said. “We need to make sure that we’re keeping our promise that we’ve made to workers with our legislation around worker protections.”

Muñoz said organizers also met with Councilmembers Jamie Gauthier, Katherine Gilmore Richardson, Mark Squilla, and Isaiah Thomas, who have expressed support for the proposal.

For domestic workers or other workers interested in learning more about the proposal, they can contact Aurora Muñoz and the PDWA via email at amuñoz.org, or by phone at 267-422-1103.