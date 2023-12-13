Durant said he earns the lowest rate per hour by several dollars compared to the competition. The University of Pennsylvania which pays $22 an hour and Temple University offers $25 an hour, but he still “takes as much work as I can get” after retiring from decades working with incarcerated individuals as his primary career path.

Unlike some side gigs, Durant is not a small business owner or freelancer with Jefferson Health, he’s a regular W-2 employee, he said.

But he’s not guaranteed any work hours, as per his contract, he said.

Instead, Philly standardized patient union organizers — like Durant — say they’d prefer to see base pay closer to $30 an hour in exchange for their expertise which includes memorization, acting and assessment of a students’ skills, often for hours on end.

More of his fellow standardized patients told WHYY News that’s the same deal with their 138 colleagues at Thomas Jefferson University’s Rector Clinical Skills & Simulation Center, who help train students attending Thomas Jefferson University’s Sidney Kimmel Medical College and the Jefferson College of Nursing, have.

On Monday, the National Labor Relations Board, the federal agency that oversees labor unionization efforts and often disputes between employees and employers, was scheduled to hold its first meeting between Jefferson Health and OPIEU Local 32 attorneys to begin the process of a union election expected to take place in the coming weeks, records obtained by WHYY News show.

That’s because Jefferson Health declined to voluntarily recognize the union in mid-November, the organization confirmed. It’s not unusual for employers to push for a secret ballot election either, but it’s generally expected, said Todd Vachon, assistant professor of Labor Studies and Employment Relations at Rutgers University, who does not represent either side in this case.

What’s also pretty typical is that employers are more likely to make promises to dissuade workers from voting yes to create a union, he said.

“That period before the election is the time when employers can engage in scare tactics and pick-off some people from supporting the union,” he said. “So the number on the petition is actually often lower than those that vote yes in the election.”

And that’s just what workers claim Jefferson Health is doing right now, circulating flyers for meetings with management to discuss the work environment, offering a soft temporary pay bump of several dollars per hour, and various other tactics.

“We’ve heard a lot about Starbucks with the captive audience meetings, the threats of not hiring people or closing facilities or promises of giving more benefits to people that didn’t join the union,” Vachon said. “All those things are technically illegal [according to federal labor law], but there’s really no strong punishment for them. So a lot of employers just take advantage of that weak labor law and use that period [before the union election] to scare workers away from voting.”

But in recent years what has changed is the relationship between workers and employers, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, Vachon said. For example, unionization in health care after a tumultuous time in the industry is a trend to watch.

“In the current economy, [employers have] kind of been a little bit less effective than they have been historically because workers just feel a little bit more empowered with the tight labor market,” he said. “People have [raised] serious concerns about health and safety issues since COVID-19, and are willing to take greater risks than say four or five years ago.”

Jefferson Health is also just one major institution that hires these medical actors as a requirement of its health care education training. There are roughly hundreds of paid actors who may move forward with their own unionization effort at other medical schools, organizers said.

The OPIEU Local 32 and standardized patient union organizers claim that the paid actors have not received a base pay increase since 2008. They added that the university’s scheduling system is “erratic, frequently leading to weeks or even months without work and pay.”

The workers say they are concerned about safety precautions, and their own health and safety — but also that of students they work most closely with on any given day. Some complained that there was inadequate supervision of students during examinations, particularly more invasive ones. There were also concerns about security breaches where unauthorized individuals have entered the Center City building during work hours.

Jefferson Health officials declined a news interview request for this story. Nor did the health care system respond to some of WHYY News’ specific written questions in an attempt to fact check the union’s various claims.

In a submitted statement, Jefferson Health officials said they respect the rights of workers to unionize or not. And that the National Labor Relations Board is expected to hold an election soon using the secret ballot system. The organization said that safety and security is a top priority for both the actors and students, and its security protocols are regularly reviewed.