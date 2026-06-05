We like to think of our healthcare as personal and private — something that exists between us and our doctors. But healthcare can also be an intensely public matter, one that’s heavily influenced by our government and legal system.

Laws determine which treatments are available to patients and which aren’t, what kinds of research gets approved and funded — in some cases, they can even result in criminal charges against clinicians for prescribing drugs or providing treatments.

On this episode, we look at the intersection of health, medicine, and the law. We explore how the upcoming rescheduling of marijuana could impact research on the drug, hear the story of a doctor who faced manslaughter charges in the 1970s for performing an abortion, and learn about legislation that some states are using to try and regulate the influence of private equity on the practice of medicine.