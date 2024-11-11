From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Following President-elect Donald Trump’s win last week for a second term in the White House, local health care providers and legal experts are waiting to see what access to abortion and reproductive care might look like under his presidency — again.

There is one thing that Penn State Health OB-GYN Sarah Horvath said she wants to make clear about health care access right now: “Nothing has changed in 2024.”

Abortion today is legal in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey. Experts say it is likely to remain legal here under Trump, who has stated that the health procedure should be regulated at the state level following the end of widespread access under Roe v. Wade, which was overturned in 2022.

Last month, Trump stated that he would veto a federal abortion ban should Congress pass a bill, in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, and his social media platform, Truth Social.

However, his administration could implement policies around federal funding, insurance and surveillance that could affect access to reproductive health services here in the commonwealth and elsewhere.

“I think it’s all going to get a little bit more difficult to access in ways that maybe we don’t know yet,” said Horvath, an associate professor at Penn State Health – Hershey.