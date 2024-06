Bill to ensure access to contraception advances in Pennsylvania, aided by dozens of GOP House votes

A proposal to ensure access to contraceptives cleared the Democratic majority Pennsylvania House on Tuesday, drawing dozens of Republican votes but facing an uncertain future in the GOP-controlled state Senate.

The bill was approved 133-69, with 14 women among the 32 Republicans voting yes. A spokeswoman for the Senate Republican caucus did not directly answer when asked if GOP senators or their leadership were generally supportive of the measure.

There was no debate in the House before the vote — only brief remarks by the sponsor, Rep. Leanne Krueger, a Delaware County Democrat.

The bill would have the state health secretary or physician general issue a statewide standing order for FDA-approved over-the-counter contraceptive drugs, including emergency contraception. It would mandate that health insurance and government programs cover all FDA-approved contraceptive drugs, devices and other products that have been prescribed, without copays.

It also would provide a religious and moral exception for employers, modeled on federal law, but that exception would not apply if the medication is needed for medical needs other than pregnancy prevention. There are also confidentiality provisions.

The vote occurred almost three weeks after Republicans in the U.S. Senate blocked federal legislation designed to protect women’s access to contraception.

The issue took on new significance nationally when former President Donald Trump told a Pittsburgh TV station in May that he was open to supporting regulations on contraception. Trump later said his comments had been misinterpreted and that he “has never and never will” advocate to restrict such access.