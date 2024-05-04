2 years after Roe reversal, Penn and Temple students hope to mobilize young voters over abortion rights

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

University of Pennsylvania and Temple University students joined state Representative Malcolm Kenyatta and Biden campaign officials to speak out for reproductive health rights and encourage young voters to go to the polls in November.

“Two years ago, when news leaked in the Supreme Court was going to overturn Roe, I remember feeling sick to my stomach at the thought that I was entering adulthood with fewer rights than my mother and grandmother,” said Nica Smith, a University of Pennsylvania sophomore who serves as Vice President of Penn’s Student Democrats organization. “I remember feeling afraid at what this would mean for my future.”

Smith said the decision in November was clear, expressing concern that Donald Trump would expand anti-abortion efforts if he were elected again.

Trump is credited — including by himself — with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that guaranteed the right to abortion for nearly 50 years. Before then, Trump’s views on the subject were capricious — before his race for president, he once announced, “I am pro-choice in every respect.”

However, during his first term, he appointed Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, pushing it further to the right on the abortion question. In 2022, the new court, in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, effectively killed the national right to choose, leaving it up to individual states to determine the legality. Now, 14 states ban the procedure, with several other states placing greater restrictions than Roe v. Wade has allowed, such as a shorter gestational period when it’s allowed.

Trump now claims that he is not interested in instituting a national ban as some fear he would if given a second term.

“My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both,” Trump said in a video posted to Truth Social.