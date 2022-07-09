As the amendment package moved through the legislative process Friday, Democrats expressed outrage. Crowds of protesters could be heard in the background of committee hearings throughout the day, and on the floor, members accused their GOP colleagues of misleading voters about their plans.

Donna Bullock (D-Philadelphia), who chairs the Legislative Black Caucus, brought up the late-night votes Republicans held in order to get the amendment through their first round of consideration.

“Year after year I sat in this building as we chipped away and chipped away at the rights of Black and Brown folks and other disenfranchised people throughout this Commonwealth,” she said. “We take away the rights of Pennsylvanians with foolishness. Undercover, in the middle of the night, [or] at 6:00 on a Friday.”

Logrolling and late-night votes

The amendment’s path to passage was unusual.

Republicans rolled it into a package with four other amendments, voting on all of them as a single unit. The others were a measure to require state-issued ID in order to vote, a requirement that the state auditor general audit elections, an expansion of the legislature’s power to reject regulations without a veto from the governor, and a change to election rules for the lieutenant governor.

Randol thinks the method was troubling. Noting that it’s part of a pattern of Republicans feeling increasingly comfortable using amendments to circumvent the governor, she said the bundling also shields lawmakers from some accountability.

“It kind of obscures,” she said. “It gives a lot of political cover to legislators. So it could be valuable for those who might want to vote in favor of it, even if they might be uncomfortable with one or two of [the amendments].”

In order for a proposed constitutional amendment to go before voters in a statewide referendum, the legislature must pass it twice, in consecutive legislative sessions, using identical language.

That means the legislature must repeat this process in the next legislative session, which begins in January. The soonest the five amendments in the package could be on the ballot is the May 2023 primary — an off-year election that generally sees low turnout.

Statewide referenda on amendments rarely fail in Pennsylvania — though groups that both support and oppose abortion restrictions say they plan to spend heavily on advocacy once the referendum gets closer.

National anti-abortion groups also don’t have the some reluctance as some Harrisburg Republicans about enumerating the potential consequences of the abortion amendemnt.

In a recent interview with WHYY, Stephen Billy, who is vice president for state affairs with the national anti-abortion-rights group SBA Pro-Life America, said this is a strategic step in heading off Democrats’ ability to challenge anti-abortion-rights laws in state courts.

“Now that the Supreme Court at the federal level gave the American people their voice back on this issue, Planned Parenthood and their allies are going to run back to court. They’re just going to do it at the state level,” Billy said. “We’re going to fight back against that.”