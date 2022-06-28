Abortion has always been a centerpiece of Doug Mastriano’s political career. When he was elected to the state senate in 2019, one of the first bills he sponsored was an effective ban on the procedure — one of the more extreme abortion bills any member had introduced.

At the time, Roe v. Wade made the attempt purely symbolic, as did the fact that Gov. Tom Wolf vowed to veto any abortion restriction. But with Roe overturned and Mastriano himself running as his party’s nominee for governor, a total ban is a real possibility in Pennsylvania.

However, Mastriano now says that’s not what his campaign is about.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe, Mastriano released a statement calling the decision a “triumph” but concluding on a different note: that it “must not take our focus away from the key issues facing Pennsylvania families.”

Those issues? Inflation, gas and grocery prices, crime, and jobs. Not abortion.

Berwood Yost, who heads the Franklin and Marshall College poll and has been asking voters’ opinions on abortion for 30 years, said the reason is obvious. While the politics surrounding abortion have changed dramatically in Pennsylvania over the years, one factor has always been constant: voters don’t support total bans.

“It’s only a small share of voters, probably around 15 or so percent, who believe that abortion should be illegal under any circumstance,” he said. “For the lion’s share of people, they’re basically telling us that they think abortion should be legal under most circumstances.”

Yost is confident about these numbers. There’s a huge volume of data on public opinion about abortion, in Pennsylvania and nationally, and other polls have backed up F&M’s findings of majority-support for abortion. If anything, Yost expects opposition to total bans to grow with the loss of Roe v. Wade, as previously-complacent abortion rights supporters begin to pay more attention.

“For many people, this has been sort of an abstraction — something that we’ve talked about, but they weren’t active in it and or activated by it because the law was the law,” he said. “Now, all that is up in the air … which could mean a change in opinion.”