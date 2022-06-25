At a Friday morning press conference, abortion providers and advocates said they expect Pennsylvania will need to serve patients from other states where abortion bans are taking effect, and that it’s already a challenge to meet the needs of state residents seeking care. They also expressed worry that there will be more threats of violence at abortion clinics and more confusion and fear among abortion seekers.

At the rally, protestors said they felt heartened being around others who felt equally frustrated and distressed.

“I appreciate the energy here,” said Amanda Klein, 38. “A protest alone doesn’t fix the situation … but it’s good to scream at the wind for a little bit with others who are just as angry.”

Some who marched said they were going to get more involved in political activism in the wake of the decision, particularly around getting people to vote for politicians who support abortion access.

In Pennsylvania, governor Tom Wolf has a history of vetoing Republican-led efforts to restrict abortion rights in a Republican-controlled legislature. Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastrano has vowed to ban abortion if he wins the election in November.

Maria Juliarossi said the news this morning made her want to cry, out of concern for her two young daughters.

“Them not being able to choose whatever they want to choose about their bodies and their lives, it’s very scary,” she said.

Many families came out to the rally, as did seniors and people across the gender spectrum.

Brice Armond Patterson, a Philadelphia illustrator and activist, called abortion restrictions “draconian.”

“We want to force people to give birth, but what world are these people being born into?” they said. “A world where income inequality is worse than it’s ever been, a world where people don’t have access to health care, where if you’re born in the wrong area of the city and you don’t have access to education and the support you need you wind up being criminalized.”

There did not appear to be a significant counter-protest at the event.