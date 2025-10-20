Kada Scott case: New details released, suspect charged with arson, tampering with evidence

Those new charges come as officials say they have located a vehicle they believe is connected to the case.

Officials also said they believe other people may have been involved in this case, however, they did not release any other details about who they may be or the extent of their involvement.

Officials say a tip led police to a burned 2008 black Hyundai Accent in the 2300 block 74th Avenue.

However, when investigators went to the scene, they say the vehicle was already towed, compacted, and was at a junkyard.

Investigators said they were able to obtain surveillance video of the vehicle, leading them to believe that the Hyundai is the car used to move Scott to where her remains were ultimately found near Ada Lewis Middle School.

Officials said the vehicle was stolen the on October 3, the day before Scott was last seen, from the 6600 block of Sprague Street. It was then later burned on October 7.

Cell phone data also allegedly places King at the various locations connected to this case, including where the vehicle was burned as well as when the vehicle was seen near the rec center where the remains were found.