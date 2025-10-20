Kada Scott case: New details released, suspect charged with arson, tampering with evidence
Keon King was initially arrested and charged last week with kidnapping in Kada Scott's case.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
New charges have been filed against the man charged in the disappearance of Philadelphia woman Kada Scott.
Keon King, 21, of South Philadelphia, is also now facing arson, causing catastrophe, conspiracy and tampering with evidence, among other charges in connection with the case, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced during a press conference on Monday.
This comes just days after human remains were found behind a vacant school in Philadelphia’s Germantown. The DA’s office confirmed on Monday those remains are of Scott.
King was initially arrested and charged last week with kidnapping in Scott’s case. He is also facing reinstated charges for a separate case from earlier this year that had been initially dropped when the witness did not appear in court.
Those new charges come as officials say they have located a vehicle they believe is connected to the case.
Officials also said they believe other people may have been involved in this case, however, they did not release any other details about who they may be or the extent of their involvement.
Officials say a tip led police to a burned 2008 black Hyundai Accent in the 2300 block 74th Avenue.
However, when investigators went to the scene, they say the vehicle was already towed, compacted, and was at a junkyard.
Investigators said they were able to obtain surveillance video of the vehicle, leading them to believe that the Hyundai is the car used to move Scott to where her remains were ultimately found near Ada Lewis Middle School.
Officials said the vehicle was stolen the on October 3, the day before Scott was last seen, from the 6600 block of Sprague Street. It was then later burned on October 7.
Cell phone data also allegedly places King at the various locations connected to this case, including where the vehicle was burned as well as when the vehicle was seen near the rec center where the remains were found.
In the two weeks prior to Saturday’s discovery, law enforcement had searched the grounds near the school and nearby Awbury Arboretum, bringing in additional K-9 units from New Jersey and at one point shutting down Philadelphia’s police academy to have 300 recruits comb the area.
Physical evidence, including Scott’s phone case and debit card was discovered but not Scott.
The discovery of Scott’s remains also came from a “very specific” tip that came in overnight Friday. The remains were found Saturday.
“The tip was very specific that led us back to this location here,” said First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford, with the Philadelphia Police Department. “We want the people– the person we have in custody and anyone else who may be involved — we want them held accountable to the highest degree of the law for what they have done.”
The remains were removed from the scene by late Saturday afternoon. The remains are now being handled by the medical examiner’s office.
Police are still working to determine how King and Scott knew each other, but they believe the pair came into contact in the days before the disappearance on October 4.
Before her disappearance, Scott had told people that she was being harassed, but it is unclear if King was the person allegedly harassing her.
More information is expected later Monday regarding bail on the new charges, as well as a preliminary hearing date for King. He is already being held on a $2.5 million bail for the initial charges in Scott’s case.
