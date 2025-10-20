What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

What is the state of Delaware’s liability, if any, for unlawfully evicting a man who is blind and his two school-age daughters during a snowstorm while executing an order to remove the previous tenant?

What extra steps should armed court constables have taken — such as providing the eviction order for the previous tenant in braille — so William Murphy could have made a better argument that he and his girls were not supposed to be cast out of their tiny rowhouse in the Southbridge section of Wilmington?

Those key questions are the focus of a lawsuit filed by the Murphy family in March 2021, one month after the trio was sent to the curb during a period when the state had put a moratorium on evictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before being left outside on the cold, sleeting morning about four-and-a-half years ago, the Murphys were permitted to grab warm clothes but had to leave behind the girls’ school laptops, clothes, furniture and one precious item — an urn with Murphy’s late wife Lakia’s ashes.

“It was just one of the worst feelings when you feel like you failed as a parent and you know it’s not because of you,’’ Murphy recalled last week during an interview with WHYY News. “I never thought I could live in some place and be homeless within five to 10 minutes. It didn’t make any sense to me.”

The Murphys’ lawsuit claims that landlord Kenneth Stanford, the state Justice of the Peace Court and its three constables violated their constitutional rights to due process and legal protection against discrimination based on the disability of William Murphy, who lost one eye after a childhood attack and has severe glaucoma in the other eye.

Stanford, who is also a minister with Wilmington’s Bethel AME Church, later settled with the family. But last year Delaware’s chief federal judge, Colm F. Connolly, tossed the Murphys’ case against the court system and constables.

In essence, Connolly ruled that Murphy didn’t provide any facts that established he was evicted because of his disability. The judge also wrote that the lawsuit’s allegations “make clear” the eviction occurred because of Stanford’s “abuse of the law” — not because the state and its constables deprived Murphy of his constitutional right to due process and legal protection against discrimination because of his disability.

But this month, the Philadelphia-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit vacated the dismissal and sent the case back to his courtroom in Wilmington.

Rejecting Connolly’s conclusions in a 2-1 split decision, the appeals court panel noted that federal law required the constables to “make reasonable modifications” to their usual practices, such as holding off and getting the eviction order redone in braille or another form that allowed Murphy to grasp its full contents.

Murphy said he’s “elated” that his case against the state and constables has been revived.

“I’m happy that they decided to do that for me because my only real thought in the whole thing is that I feel like nobody listened to me,” Murphy said. “Nobody gave me a chance and nobody was understanding what I was trying to present to them and it was almost like, ‘Who cares?’”