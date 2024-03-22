From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A blind Wilmington man who was wrongly evicted from his row home during a 2021 snowstorm has lost his discrimination lawsuit against the state and the three constables who removed him and his two daughters. The court-ordered eviction that resulted in William Murphy getting ousted was intended for a previous female tenant.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Colm F. Connolly dismissed the case filed by Murphy and his daughters, who claimed the Delaware Justice of the Peace Court has an “evict first, ask questions later” policy and had violated his rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In essence, Connolly ruled that Murphy didn’t provide any facts that established he was evicted because of his disability. The judge also ruled the lawsuit’s allegations “make clear” that the eviction occurred because of landlord Kenneth Stanford’s “abuse of the law” — not because the constables deprived Murphy of his constitutional right to due process.

Stanford, who is also a minister at Wilmington’s prominent Bethel AME Church, was previously a defendant in the civil case but settled with the Murphys in September 2021. The terms of the deal were not disclosed in court filings. Stanford, who still owns the two-story home on Townsend Street in the city’s Southbridge neighborhood, did not return calls by WHYY News about the lawsuit and the wrongful eviction.

Murphy had appealed his February 2021 eviction, and after an emergency hearing a week later, Deputy Chief Magistrate Sean McCormick ruled that “clearly the Murphys were unlawfully ousted.” McCormick ruled that Stanford “weaponized” the eviction process to get an order to remove a tenant who had moved out months earlier, in an unlawful attempt to force Murphy from the home.

“It became very clear that Stanford had at best misrepresented himself to the court; at worst, it was possible that he had perjured himself,” McCormick said during a hearing. The magistrate later referred the matter to the Attorney General’s office, but no charges were filed against Stanford.