A South Jersey county is asking artists to create trolls made from recycled materials

A South Jersey county is trying to find some friends for a giant troll made from recycled material.

“Big Rusty” is more than 20 feet high. Danish artist Thomas Dambo created the troll with metals and wood.

Now Burlington County officials are calling on artists to be inspired by Big Rusty and design and build their own trolls from natural or reusable materials. These trolls would be on display in various parts of Burlington County, said Burlington County Commissioner Allison Eckel.

Eckel said the Troll Trek project is designed to raise awareness about sustainability and “reduce what we use and repurpose, what we use to keep it out of landfills, but it’s also about keeping ourselves connected to each other and connected to the earth, so art plays a big part of community building and awareness.”