The trolls at Philly Zoo have a message: Save nature and you’ll save yourself

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia Zoo is emerging from hibernation this weekend after its seasonal January closure to reveal a troop of trolls.

Six large-scale troll sculptures have taken up residence throughout the zoo. They are made from reclaimed lumber, mostly shipping pallets. Each has a name, a distinct personality and a message about wildlife conservation and environmental sustainability.

The trolls were made by Danish artist Thomas Dambo, whose iconic, site-specific sculptures have popped up around the world promoting a message of recycling and preserving natural places. Last year, one of them appeared locally in Hainesport, New Jersey.

“Trolls: Save the Humans” is a touring set of sculptures. Philadelphia is the third city to host them and the first on the East Coast.