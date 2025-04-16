From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia Zoo has sprouted five massive plant displays of giant animals and insects.

At the entrance is a huge butterfly sculpture with outspread wings embedded with 3,200 tiny plants. Visitors can hunt down topiary giraffes rising 21 feet, a peacock, a school of fish and a giant snail the size of a compact car.

The Zoo also has their real animal counterparts on display, except for the snail.

“While you can’t go to the Philadelphia Zoo and visit a snail exhibit, you can absolutely find a snail,” said Dani Hogan, manager of mission integration. “We have plenty of wild snails. If you get down under the ground and look hard enough, you’ll find a snail.”