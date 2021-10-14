Amid COVID uncertainty and varying mandates in the Delaware Valley, fueled by the delta and other newer variants, many events are requesting proof of vaccination and returning to mask mandates. Since the situation remains fluid, scheduled events may be rescheduled or canceled as regulations change, so be sure to check with venues and be aware of ticket return/refund policies beforehand.

The annual two-day art showcase allows the public to visit artists of multiple disciplines in their studios. This is a self-guided driving tour of over 20 locations with 50 artists who will also provide one-of-a-kind experiences that could include artists creating on the spot, demonstrating their creative process, or whatever else they may choose to highlight. Masks are required, according to current CDC guidelines, and some artists may limit the amount of guests at one site at a time. Click here to download a site map of participating artists from towns including Alloway, Canton, Elmer, Elsinboro, Lower Alloways Creek, Monroeville, Pedricktown, Pennsville, Pittsgrove, Salem, and Woodstown.

What: Artist studio visits

Artist studio visits Where: Various venues

Various venues When: Saturday, Oct. 16 and Sunday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16 and Sunday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free

The Philadelphia Open Studios Tour is similar in intention to Arts in Bloom — to expose the work of artists to prospective patrons. In Philadelphia, though, the studio visits will be scheduled by neighborhood on specific days. There is also a day set aside for virtual-only studio visits. The Center for Emerging Visual Artists, which organized the tour featuring almost 300 artists in 22 different disciplines, says it’s the largest in the region. Artist programming may include talks, receptions, workshops, and more.