Artists at home in Philly and Jersey, Christian McBride’s ‘New Jawn,’ Low Cut Connie, and ‘Boo at the Zoo’ in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Amid COVID uncertainty and varying mandates in the Delaware Valley, fueled by the delta and other newer variants, many events are requesting proof of vaccination and returning to mask mandates. Since the situation remains fluid, scheduled events may be rescheduled or canceled as regulations change, so be sure to check with venues and be aware of ticket return/refund policies beforehand.
Salem County Arts In Bloom
The annual two-day art showcase allows the public to visit artists of multiple disciplines in their studios. This is a self-guided driving tour of over 20 locations with 50 artists who will also provide one-of-a-kind experiences that could include artists creating on the spot, demonstrating their creative process, or whatever else they may choose to highlight. Masks are required, according to current CDC guidelines, and some artists may limit the amount of guests at one site at a time. Click here to download a site map of participating artists from towns including Alloway, Canton, Elmer, Elsinboro, Lower Alloways Creek, Monroeville, Pedricktown, Pennsville, Pittsgrove, Salem, and Woodstown.
- What: Artist studio visits
- Where: Various venues
- When: Saturday, Oct. 16 and Sunday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- How much: Free
Philadelphia Open Studios Tour
The Philadelphia Open Studios Tour is similar in intention to Arts in Bloom — to expose the work of artists to prospective patrons. In Philadelphia, though, the studio visits will be scheduled by neighborhood on specific days. There is also a day set aside for virtual-only studio visits. The Center for Emerging Visual Artists, which organized the tour featuring almost 300 artists in 22 different disciplines, says it’s the largest in the region. Artist programming may include talks, receptions, workshops, and more.
- What: Artist studio visits
- Where: Various venues in four areas of the city: Northeast, Northwest, South, West, and online
- When: Saturday, Oct. 16 – Sunday, Oct. 24, noon – 6 p.m.
- How much: Free
Mill Creek Hip-Hop and Jazz Fest
The first annual Mill Creek Hip-Hop and Jazz Fest aims to bring a new, high-quality event to the West Philadelphia community. The free concert, organized by the Mill Creek Community Partnership, is part of an initiative to bring residents together using arts and culture as an impetus. Any proceeds from the event will benefit MCCP. Chill Moody, CvgeBird, Boogieman Dela, and Tim Warfield, among others, are scheduled to perform. Pioneering Philly hip-hop deejay Lady B is being honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
- What: Community festival
- Where: Lucien E. Blackwell Park, N. 47th St.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 16, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Rain date: Sunday, October 17)
- How much: Free
“Wizard of Oz” educational exhibit
We’re off to see the Wizard… well, you know the rest. The 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz” has endured for so long due to its timeless themes of gratitude and self-empowerment. With the new exhibit at the Please Touch Museum, your kids can come to love and appreciate it as well. The interactive attraction includes brainteasers, a cornfield maze, a bouldering wall, and a chance to ride Miss Gulch’s bicycle to see a picture hidden in a praxinoscope.
- What: Themed children’s exhibit
- Where: Please Touch Museum, 4231 Avenue of the Republic
- When: Through Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022
- How much: $19
Boo at the Zoo
The annual Halloween event at the nation’s oldest zoo starts again on Saturday. The “Boo in the Zoo” event at the Philadelphia Zoo goes for just three weeks, through Halloween. Photo ops, special fall decor, and, of course, candy, are part of the offering. New for 2021, families who take photos at the zoo and tag them #philadelphiazoo with the hashtag #booatthezoophilly will be considered for a prize giveaway.
- What: Halloween-themed children’s programming
- Where: The Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Ave.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 16 – Sunday, Oct. 31
- How much: Free for kids under 2, $19 for kids 2-11, $24 for people 12 and up, “Big Time” dinosaur attraction, ticketed separately, $6
All Hallow’s Eve Fall Festival
Among the kid-friendly events this week is the All Hallow’s Eve fall festival in Montco. The free event includes pumpkin-painting, hayrides, craft booths, a bean bag toss, refreshments, and more.
- What: Kid-friendly in-person fest
- Where: 5 Haldeman Rd. Schwenksville, Pa.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 16, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- How much: Free
Jamie Foxx: ‘Act Like You Got Some Sense’ Book Tour
Oscar and Grammy-winning personality Jamie Foxx is now a published author. His book “Act Like You Got Some Sense: And Other Things My Daughters Taught Me” is in stores next week and he’s going on a five-city tour that stops first in Philadelphia. In a release for the book, Foxx said it was inspired by his close relationship to his grandmother who raised him, and how that impacted his parenting of daughters Corinne and Anelise.
- What: In-person comedy show
- Where: The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St.
- When: Friday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m.
- How much: $39 and up
David Sedaris
Writer and humorist David Sedaris has been entertaining us with hilarious stories about his family and life since his first book “Barrel Fever: Stories and Essays” was published in 1994. Since then, over his next 11 books, including “Naked,” “Me Talk Pretty One Day,” and “When You Are Engulfed in Flames,” Sedaris, an NPR personality, has enjoyed five New York Times bestsellers. His latest, “A Carnival of Snackery,” comes out this week and he’s making a stop in Delaware to promote it.
- What: In-person comedy show
- Where: The Grand, 818 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del.
- When: Friday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m.
- How much: $47 and up
Christian McBride’s New Jawn
Seven-time Grammy winner, CAPA alum, NPR host and bass player extraordinaire Christian McBride is checking into World Cafe Live this Sunday night. His latest release with Inside Straight is “Live at the Village Vanguard,” on the way on Nov. 26. The first single “Stick and Move” is out now. In his spare time, McBride is the host of NPR’s “Jazz Night in America.”
- What: In-person concert
- Where: World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St.
- When: Sunday, Oct. 17, 6:30 p.m.
- How much: $43 and up
Low Cut Connie
Low Cut Connie frontman Adam Weiner was one of the bright lights as the pandemic wore on in 2020, providing kinetic, uplifting concerts through his Instagram page. It earned him accolades and the enduring gratitude of people around the world, united by music in an uncertain and scary time. That fanbase, now known as Tough Cookies, can check Low Cut Connie out live to thank Weiner in person, or support the numerous online offerings he’s produced in the wake of last year’s global tumult.
- What: In-person concert
- Where: The Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St.
- When: Thursday, Oct. 14, 8 p.m.
- How much: $30-$32.50
Angel on a Leash Dog Walk
Founded in 2004, the nonprofit organization Angel on a Leash provides therapy dogs to visit nursing homes, hospitals, schools, and other institutions in need of a visit to lift their spirits. Although the original founder dissolved the organization, it was brought back to life and last year, hosted its first annual dog walk to raise funds. It returns this year, with a food truck and activities for dogs and their human companions.
- What: In-person charity event
- Where: Falls Township Community Park, Pavilion B, 9050 Mill Creek Rd. Levittown, Pa.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 16, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- How much: Free, with registration
Keep checking with “Things To Do” as we continue to provide our picks for entertainment during the industry’s COVID-19 recovery. Please consult our coronavirus updates to keep up with the latest information regionally.