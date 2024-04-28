Catholic priest accused of stealing $40K from Chester County church

Lawrence Kozak has been charged with theft and related crimes.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • April 27, 2024
Aerial view of St. Thomas Church in Southern Coventry, Pa (Photo courtesy of 6abc)

Aerial view of St. Thomas Church in Southern Coventry, Pa (Photo courtesy of 6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc

A Catholic priest is accused of stealing money from a Chester County parish.

Lawrence Kozak has been charged with theft and related crimes.

Authorities say Kozak racked up more than $40,000 in expenses over three years, and some of the money was used to play cell phone games.

Those expenses allegedly related to ‘Wizard of Oz’ slots, Candy Crush Saga, Cash Frenzy, Mario Kart Tour, and Pokemon Go, according to police.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Kozakwas removed from his position at St. Thomas More Church in South Coventry Township in November 2022.

The Archdiocese issued the following statement in response to this incident:

“Father Lawrence Kozak was placed on administrative leave by the Archdiocese in November of 2022. His administrative leave followed a review of Saint Thomas More Parish’s financial activity by the Archdiocesan Office for Parish Services and Support. That review resulted in certain expenses and expenditure levels utilizing parish funds being questioned. The Archdiocese then referred the matter to law enforcement.

Father Kozak was arrested on Thursday, April 25th and faces felony theft charges.

The Archdiocese and the parish will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as the criminal matter enters its next phase. Pending the outcome of the criminal prosecution, Father Kozak remains on administrative leave.”

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate