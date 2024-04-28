Here’s what’s happening related to the war in Gaza in Philly, NJ and Delaware college campuses
Here’s the local view of the national outpouring of college students speaking out against America’s involvement in the Israel-Hamas war.
Hundreds of students and faculty are getting arrested on college campuses nationwide for setting up encampments and protesting against the U.S.’s stance on the war in Gaza. In the Philadelphia and tri-state area, the protests have remained largely peaceful so far, but tensions are beginning to flare.
This week there was a large gathering involving students from several area universities and new encampments have sprouted in some of the universities and colleges in the tri-state area.
Here’s what’s going on at campuses around the region:
University of Pennsylvania
Students at Philadelphia’s Ivy League school have started an encampment at the College Greens in the center of the university just steps away from a statue of American revolutionary Benjamin Franklin. Penn was the final stop of the march across the city Thursday, which included students from Temple University and Drexel University. Later that evening, some students pitched tents, the number of which has now ballooned to dozens.
Late Friday night, the university’s interim president, J. Larry Jameson, ordered students to disband the encampment after a campus statue was vandalized. The student activists have said that they will stay put until their demands for the university to cut financial ties with Israel are met. The university already shut down the local chapter of Students Against the Occupation.
Penn has not fared well during the recent tension at universities related to the war in Gaza. Their last president, Liz Magill, resigned after a poorly received Congressional appearance.
Swarthmore University
Swarthmore University students have also set up an encampment occupying Parrish Lawn with a few dozen tents. Like at Penn, students there are also demanding that the university divest from Israel.
Unlike Penn, however, the university officials have said they respect the students’ right to assemble. “In keeping with the College’s long standing values around peaceful protest and free expression, we have not interfered with the encampment,” Vice President for Communications Andy Hirsch said in a statement to the student paper. In January, University President Val Smith emailed the community that “Peaceful protest and dissent are an important part of the College’s history.”
Princeton University
Students at Princeton started to set up an encampment despite warnings from the school’s Department of Safety. Two graduate students–Achinthya Sivalingam and Hassan Sayed–were arrested. They are facing disciplinary action and have been barred from campus. Hundreds of Princeton students had joined the nationwide walkouts in October.
University of Delaware
It’s been peaceful thus far at the University of Delaware this week though students have participated in a number of protests including a walkout, “die-in” and a march to the Biden School for Public Policy, which attracted 300 students. Recently, the Delaware House of Representatives passed a resolution supporting a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.
Haverford College
Students at Haverford College, a small liberal arts school 10 miles northwest of Philadelphia, set up what they are calling a “Liberation Encampment.” They put up banners reading “Liberated Zone” and “Gaza Solidarity Encampment”. The encampment was designed to coincide with the schools Board of Managers meeting and is now in its second day.
John McKnight, Dean of Haverford College, told Haverford student journalists that “The encampment falls within policy in terms of freedom of expression, as long as it’s not presenting any safety risk to anyone, like blocking entrances or exits or denying access to where people need to move about.”
Bryn Mawr College
An encampment has also emerged at Bryn Mawr College, a women’s liberal arts college near Haverford. On saturday, students gathered outside the planned annual Board of Trustees pre-meeting breakfast.
When students were told that the Board of Trustees meeting was moved online, students changed the words to a traditional college chant and shouted, “Anassa Kata, Kalo Kale, how many kids did you kill today?” the student-run paper reported. They then set up an encampment in solidarity with Palestine.
Temple University and Drexel University
Students at Temple University and Drexel University were among the hundreds that participated in the protest and march last Thursday. However, neither university has experienced an encampment or consistent long-term protest activity.
