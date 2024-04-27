From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

For the third day, a group of University of Pennsylvania student protesters continued to live in a makeshift camp site, amplifying their demands that the university provide endowment transparency, divest all of its investments in the “Israeli apartheid state” and defend pro-Palestinian protesters and scholars.

“We understand that the Penn endowment is directly invested in Israel and directly contributing to the murder and genocide of Palestinians in Gaza,” Sophia Rosser, a junior at the university, told WHYY News.

University officials could not be reached for comment.

Interim President J. Larry Jameson announced Friday night that students must disband immediately, dubbing the encampment a violation of university rules. Jameson called the vandalization of a statue outside of College Hall with antisemitic graffiti “reprehensible” and said they are investigating it as a hate crime.

“Unfortunately, blatant violations of University policies and credible reports of harassing and intimidating conduct compel us to protect the safety and security of our campus community,” Jameson wrote.

The university order comes as hundreds of students and professors involved in on-campus protests around the country – including at Columbia University in New York, Northeastern and Emerson Universities in Boston and at Ohio State – are being arrested,

The student protesters at Penn, however, appear undaunted.

“We plan on staying here until our demands are met,” Rosser said

At the campus’s encampment site, in a small section of Blanche Levy Park not far from a statue of American revolutionary Benjamin Franklin, dozens of tents remain clumped together. The area is ringed by signs saying “End the Occupation” and “Penn is complicit in the murder of 33,000 Palestinians.” Students have also erected a makeshift “Refaat Alareer Memorial Library” adorned with photos of Alareer, a Palestinian writer, poet, professor and activist from the Gaza Strip who was killed in an Israeli air strike in December. Alareer’s daughter was killed Friday in similar fashion, along with her husband and 2-month-old son.

On Saturday morning, students were seen milling around the Penn encampment site enjoying boxes of cereal, breakfast bars, Rice Krispies Treats and jugs of Dunkin Donuts coffee dropped off by members of the community.

According to Jameson, school officials from “Open Expression, University Life and faculty leadership have engaged with some of the student protesters, with limited access to the broader group.”

Students who talked to WHYY News said that’s not true.

“No member of the administration has come up to student organizers and has tried to talk to us,” explained Sarah, who declined to give her last name and who has been staying overnight in the encampment. “The open expression guidelines state that we have a right to peacefully protest and this email went against that and came as a surprise considering that they hadn’t tried to talk to us first.”