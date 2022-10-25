Penn students end protest encampment after 39 days

The protest encampment that students at the University of Pennsylvania maintained for over a month has ended, after an action that disrupted the school’s homecoming game and resulted in over a dozen arrests.

“We thought it’d be great to end on a high note and on a note of power,” said Kenny Chiu, an organizer with Fossil Free Penn who stormed the football field Saturday.

The students, many with Fossil Free Penn, are demanding the school pull its $20.5 billion endowment from any investments in fossil fuel companies, for their role in climate change.

They’re also calling on the university to contribute $10 million to preserve the nearby University City Townhomes as affordable housing. The group also wants the school to make yearly payments in lieu of taxes to the School District of Philadelphia, in addition to the $100 million donation that Penn has promised the Philadelphia School District to help fix infrastructure problems, like asbestos.