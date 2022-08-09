The University City Townhomes protest encampment was broken up by law enforcement Monday following a court order. Residents and activists took to the streets in protest.

For more than 30 days, an encampment has been set up on the property protesting the potential sale and redevelopment of the complex after it was announced last year that the owners would not renew their HUD contract with the federal government.

Last Thursday, an order issued by the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas allowed the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Department to break up the encampment.

Protesters began marching down Market St. and stopped traffic on 38th and 40th St. In the middle of an intersection, UC Townhomes resident Melvin Hairston addressed protesters and the traffic jam saying the residents deserve better.

“They ain’t giving us nothing but a hard time, we gonna give them Hell y’all,” Hairston said.

After returning to UC Townhomes, resident Krystal Strong addressed the crowd by telling them they “defended the camp today.”

“Even when you go home today, know that the fight is not over,” Strong said. “We want you to keep track on the social media, because when we need you, we are expecting you to come, show up, stand up, fist up, fight back.”