As Delaware faces mounting housing challenges, the state’s top real estate leaders, builders and housing advocates gathered Wednesday to talk about possible solutions at the Delaware Real Estate Summit. Conversations at the event dove into the evolving landscape of Delaware’s residential market — reflecting on the past, addressing present-day challenges and exploring future solutions.

The conversation started with a stark acknowledgement of the housing market crisis in the state, with many pointing to today’s struggles as a direct effect of the Great Recession. After the market blossomed from 2000 to 2006, it faced a significant decline from 2006 to 2008.

As the cost of living rises and inflation affects the nation, Delaware is seeing a shortage of available housing amid an escalating cost of supplies.

“We are seeing housing at all-time price highs. We’re actually not necessarily seeing the amount of housing that’s being delivered at all-time highs,” said Mike Riemann, a civil engineer and also president of Home Builders Association of Delaware. “I’m not sure people are aware about the supply issues. The supply issue has a dramatic effect on the cost of housing.”

While trying to meet the demands of Delawareans and those relocating to the coastal area for retirement, the state is currently facing a shortage of nearly 20,000 housing units suitable for working individuals and moderate to low-income residents. However, as Riemann notes, the situation is not as clear-cut as it may appear. While many builders are eager to expand the amount of available housing, there are challenges that can hinder progress.

“We’re seeing lots of challenges with bringing houses to market, all kinds of challenges from regulatory challenges, legislative challenges, zoning challenges [and] land use issues. It is extremely difficult to bring housing to the market,” he said. “Obviously material cost, work force, all of those things are factors for the building community, but land use and zoning are a major component.”

During his presentation, he proposed some legislative measures to address these issues, including increasing density, expediting the review process and enhancing housing funding.