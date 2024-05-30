From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware’s homeless population rose from 1,245 in 2023 to 1,358 this year, a 9% increase, according to the latest Point-in-Time Count report.

The higher number isn’t surprising to Rachel Stucker, executive director of Housing Alliance Delaware. She points out the influence of milder weather this year compared to last year. Excluding the pandemic years, this year’s count would mark the largest count on record.

“Our big takeaway from the 2024 count is that unsurprisingly it represents another year where we’re seeing an increase in homelessness,” she said. “In 2023, it was really, really wet, really rainy and swampy and lots of heavy downpours. Whereas this year in 2024, it was a little wet out, but it was not raining [compared to last year]. It was kind of the perfect weather to be out there.”

“If you don’t include 2021 and 2022, then 2024 represents the largest Point-in-Time Count number,” she added.