In the past few months, Gerald, 30, who declined to give his last name over privacy concerns, has grieved the death of his mother, became a father and lost his job as a property manager. And now he’s found himself in a previously unimaginable circumstance. He is unhoused and living in a tent city in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.

“I don’t think living in the woods is for anybody — unless you’re going camping,” he said.

Gerald has been a long-time Pottstown resident living in rental apartments. He now tries to make things work in this encampment, which he shares with at least 30 other people.

“You have to be Ford tough to be on here,” he said. “Because every day you have to survive, whether it’s getting food, getting water or just getting through the day.”

The encampment is tucked away in a wooded enclave on College Drive near the Pottstown campus of Montgomery County Community College. In recent months, Johnson and others began laying down bark mulch pathways throughout their tent city because the area is prone to flooding.

“The mulch is here because when it rains, this is all it turns into mud, and it gets really messy, and it’s hard to even stay clean or even walk without slipping because it’s so muddy,” he said.

Most consider Gerald an outspoken leader in his tent city. One of his responsibilities is maintaining a clean environment, which can be a huge undertaking.

In the past, abandoned tents, trash and hazard materials have been left strewn about by former community members who have moved on.

“The place was a little bit messy just due to the campers that were here, and they left, and they just left the big mess, and we’ll just trying to clean it up.”

Supreme Court case looms large over Pottstown encampments

Like several others around the borough, Gerald’s encampment sits on privately owned property. Pottstown officials have previously adopted strict laws against camping in public, resulting in law enforcement-led sweeps of encampments and fines for unhoused individuals.

In 2023, Pottstown was sued in the case of Better Days Ahead Outreach Inc. v. Borough of Pottstown, after unhoused citizens living in the Pottstown College Drive encampment faced multiple criminal actions from the township.

In November of that year, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania granted a preliminary injunction for the plaintiffs, basing the decision on the Eighth Amendment’s cruel and unusual punishment clause, and preventing further criminal actions.

This federal court’s decision could now be reversed, as the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday heard oral arguments in a landmark case, which will determine whether or not it’s unconstitutional to criminalize people experiencing homelessness.

The case known as Johnson v. Grants Pass involves the small town of Grants Pass, Oregon, and the clause under the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution that prohibits cruel and unusual punishment. The case gets to the issue of the rights of people who are homeless — and whether they can be fined or even arrested for sleeping outside when there are not enough shelter beds available.

The Court is expected to decide this case during the summer, and depending on its ruling, could limit or empower the way local governments handle the homelessness crisis, including Pottstown.

“When you enter homelessness, you think it’s the last stop. You think there’s no resources actually to help us transition,” Gerald Johnson said. “There has to be other resources to help us get out of homelessness whether that’s making affordable housing or something like that.”