A historic case that goes beyond homelessness

Johnson v. Grants Pass is taking shape as more than a court case related to homelessness.

“It is about more than half of American renters who may become homeless in the future and who are threatened — even if they don’t recognize it right now — with being exiled just because they are poor,” said Eric Tars.

Erza Rosser is a professor at American University, Washington College of Law and has followed Johnson v. Grants Pass ever since it was filed in the 9th Circuit Court.

“I think this is in some ways a sleeper case,” he said.

Similar laws compared to Grants Pass, Oregon’s anti-camping ordinance are currently being adopted around the country. Last week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law requiring state municipalities to ban sleeping or camping outside.

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom wrote an amicus brief filed in the Grants Pass case before the Supreme Court calling ongoing lawsuits blocking “the most common-sense efforts to clear encampments that pose health and safety concern.”

In a statement he wrote, “The United States Supreme Court can establish a balance that allows enforcement of reasonable limits on camping in public spaces, while still respecting the dignity of those living on our streets.”

But Ezra Rosser believes that using public safety as a justification to displace homeless encampments can be used to provide quick and temporary bandaids in a situation that needs much more resources.

He also noted that the 9th Circuit Court concluded that Boise and Grants Pass had other options for their efforts to curb homelessness. The issue was not removing homeless encampments. It was doing so knowing that beds, shelters and housing were not available.

“They can create areas where they do push people out as long as they allow other space,” he said. “They’re not saying that the city can’t do anything. They’re just saying they can’t go at it everywhere.”

When it comes to homeless encampments, public safety and law enforcement can sometimes be politically motivated solutions but the results are lacking, Rosser said.

“Anytime you see these punitive laws targeting poor people, it’s also speaking to the non-poor and saying to the non-poor, ‘You are a good person because you don’t have to do this and if you’re not a good person we’re gonna make it really hard,’” he said. “It reaffirms middle class values by punishing the poor and that can’t be the right thing.”

Rosser said that Johnson v. Grants Pass is the type of case that the court has rarely spoken on in the past.

“In the Great Depression, the court took a step back from economic regulation, and also property law has generally deferred to localities on things ever since it allowed zoning in Euclid [Ohio],” he said. “Here, we see a court deciding ‘we’re gonna take cert (certiorari) on this thing and step in.’”

SCOTUS made its first interpretation of the Eighth Amendment in the landmark case of Robinson v. California 370 U.S. 660 (1962).

In 1962, the court reversed a California statute that made addiction to drugs criminalized statewide. Although the court determined that possession or distribution of drugs could be punished, it was unconstitutional for the defendant (Robinson) to be convicted based on his drug addiction status.

Almost six years later, a similar argument was considered by the Supreme Court in the case of Powell v. Texas, 392 U.S. 514 (1968). The defendant (Powell) was a chronic alcoholic who was convicted of public intoxication. The judges concluded that his condition was not a defense against being drunk in public.

Homelessness is also another version of the crisis in Kensington

SCOTUS’ decision could have a ripple effect on several current situations in the region.

In Philadelphia, city officials have worked to clear out an encampment at Philadelphia International Airport, while trying to provide support services for unsheltered individuals.

The case of Johnson v. Grants Pass also comes during a time when emergency housing options continue to shrink for people experiencing homelessness in the city.

But the ongoing opioid crisis has also grabbed a lot of attention.

The city has tried cleaning up not just homelessness encampments, but shutting down the open-air drug market in Kensington. In recent months, those efforts to clear out encampments and open drug use have ramped up.

Scott Burris, director of the Center for Public Health Law Research at Temple University, said it’s hard to ignore the impact SCOTUS’ decision could have on the opioid crisis.

“I personally don’t think that people have a right to use drugs on the street in a way that impairs or harms the community and makes other people uncomfortable,” he said. And Burris also expressed criticism of the city allowing Kensington to be an open-air drug market.

“I don’t think we should allow open-air drug markets and great homeless encampments to last in our cities because it’s utterly corrosive to the overall sanity and healthiness of the society,” he said.

He’s also been concerned about the city’s law enforcement approach. Instead, he said there needs to be a state and federal commitment to providing alternatives, especially providing more shelter and housing.

When it comes to Johnson v. Grants Pass, he said the case will only decide how to “rearrange the deckchairs on the Titanic” rather than avoiding “colliding with icebergs in the first place.”

“The War on Drugs resulted in incarceration, to lots of violence, the militarization of our police — and yet the one thing it has never done is control drug markets. The idea that, ‘Well, we’ve been nice for too long. It’s time to get back to what works’… It will not work.”