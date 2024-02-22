Montgomery County, Pa. sheriff’s deputy arrested in New Jersey on child porn charges

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A sheriff’s deputy from Montgomery County, Pa. was arrested in New Jersey on child pornography charges.

James Christopher Buckley, 57, of Gilbertsville, is facing two counts of endangering the welfare of a child by possession and distribution of child pornography.

The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said the investigation stemmed from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tip that revealed an unidentified person, subsequently identified as Buckley, allegedly possessed and distributed various images of child sexual abuse material via his iCloud account.

This occurred at Buckley’s vacation residence located in Wildwood, N.J., the prosecutor’s office said.