Former Bucks County hospital director pleads guilty to embezzling over $600K from charity fund

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A former hospital director in Bucks County pleaded guilty on Monday to embezzling over $600,000 from a hospital charity account.

Norma Galagarza, 68, from Chalfont, pleaded guilty to felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft deception, forgery, access device fraud, and computer trespassing.

She was sentenced to five years probation for this incident. Sentencing guidelines called for six to 14 months in the standard range.

The investigation began back in January 2022 when the Doylestown Hospital’s board of directors reported that they were receiving insufficient funds charges on one of their accounts, which they were unaware was open.