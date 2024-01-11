From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The University of Pennsylvania Health System is expanding in Bucks County as it plans to acquire Doylestown Health, officials announced Thursday.

The sale, still in early stages, will include Doylestown Hospital, a 247-bed community teaching facility staffed by more than 435 physicians.

Health system officials said it will take another several months before any official agreements are signed and an acquisition is completed after any reviews from state and federal regulators.

A sale price has not been disclosed.

“Doylestown Health is deeply committed to maintaining our mission to provide patients the highest quality of care, close to home,” said James Brexler, Doylestown Health president and CEO. “As we begin our second century, our boards of trustees are excited about how this partnership with Penn Medicine will further expand Doylestown Health’s ability to deliver clinical excellence and positively impact the health and well-being of the communities we have faithfully served for more than 100 years.”