Penn Medicine to acquire Doylestown Health and its hospital as health system expands in Bucks County
Doylestown Hospital would become Penn Medicine’s seventh hospital facility.
The University of Pennsylvania Health System is expanding in Bucks County as it plans to acquire Doylestown Health, officials announced Thursday.
The sale, still in early stages, will include Doylestown Hospital, a 247-bed community teaching facility staffed by more than 435 physicians.
Health system officials said it will take another several months before any official agreements are signed and an acquisition is completed after any reviews from state and federal regulators.
A sale price has not been disclosed.
“Doylestown Health is deeply committed to maintaining our mission to provide patients the highest quality of care, close to home,” said James Brexler, Doylestown Health president and CEO. “As we begin our second century, our boards of trustees are excited about how this partnership with Penn Medicine will further expand Doylestown Health’s ability to deliver clinical excellence and positively impact the health and well-being of the communities we have faithfully served for more than 100 years.”
Doylestown Health employs approximately 2,700 people, according to officials.
Leaders say the merger builds on existing partnerships and services between the two health systems, including Penn Radiation Oncology at Doylestown, which opened in 2011.
“From receiving primary care and having a baby to undergoing orthopedic surgery or receiving complex treatment for cancer or heart disease, we want it to be easy for patients to choose Penn Medicine across their lifespan,” said Kevin B. Mahoney, UPHS CEO. “We are excited to explore this opportunity with Doylestown Health, which has a strong, historic commitment to patients in the Northern region of the areas we serve.”
Doylestown Hospital will be the seventh facility under the UPHS and Penn Medicine umbrella. In addition to its three hospitals in Philadelphia, Penn also operates Chester County Hospital in West Chester, Lancaster General Health in Lancaster and Princeton Health in Plainsboro Township, N.J.
Doylestown Hospital is a member of the Penn Cancer Network.
