For months, Dennis Massimo kept getting calls from the same number, but it wasn’t one he recognized. Figuring it was some kind of scam or spoof, he ignored it.

That was until one Monday morning last April when his phone rang, again, with the same number while he was at his construction job near West Chester, Pennsylvania.

“Finally, almost angrily, I picked up the phone and said, like, ‘What do you want?’” Massino said. “And the person on the other end of the line said, ‘I have some information for you. I have a test result to give to you, don’t hang up.’”

Researchers at the Penn Medicine BioBank in Philadelphia had just tested Massimo’s blood, which had been taken in 2016 during a tonsillectomy and stored for scientific study, with his permission.

Now, nearly 10 years later, health providers were calling to tell him that his blood had tested positive for a specific type of Lynch syndrome, which is a group of inherited genetic disorders that puts people significantly more at risk of developing colorectal, uterine and other cancers.

That discovery then led to a surprising cancer diagnosis and successful treatment. Now, Massimo, 43, has become an advocate for Lynch syndrome awareness and a supporter of the new King Center for Lynch Syndrome at Penn Medicine, which aims to expand patient care, outreach, education and research into the condition.

“I wish more people would get that phone call and somehow get as lucky as I did to follow up with the steps,” Massimo said.