Former Bucks County deputy sheriff took photos of naked people in custody with personal cellphone, DA says

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Bucks County District Attorney Joe Khan said his office has charged Ryan Gaffney, a former county deputy sheriff, with several misdemeanor offenses after an investigation found that he used his personal cellphone to photograph naked people in custody on two separate occasions.

Gaffney, who was terminated from his role last month, is charged with two counts of official oppression, one count of unsworn falsification of authorities, one count of obstructing the administration of law or other government functions, and one count of possession of an incident of crime.

Paul Lang, of Parlow & Lang LLC, is representing Gaffney, according to Lang’s office. The attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Court-ordered search revealed photos of naked people in custody on Gaffney’s phone, per investigators

On Jan. 30, Gaffney was executing a warrant in Middletown Township with four other deputies when he covered his body camera and used his personal cellphone to take a photo of a man who was naked from the waist down. The man was “suffering a mental health crisis,” Khan said. Body camera footage from the other deputies in the room captured the incident, per the criminal complaint.

Gaffney then showed the photo to female employees in the sheriff’s office, per investigators, and a forensic analysis showed that he sent the image to personal contacts in his phone.

Khan said in the course of the investigation, detectives discovered a second photo on Gaffney’s phone from Dec. 26, 2024, showing a handcuffed man lying on a bed. Khan said that person was in custody in a hotel room and the photo was not taken at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

Investigators allege Gaffney then sent the photo to 12 personal contacts in his phone over four separate dates.

The complaint alleges that Gaffney made false verbal statements in a voluntary administrative interview with county Sheriff Danny Ceisler and investigators on April 6, denying that he used his personal phone to create and distribute the Jan. 30 image.

Through his attorney, Gaffney provided screenshots of active and deleted photo libraries “in an attempt to mislead investigators into believing that this Jan. 30 image was not stored on this phone,” Khan said.

A court-ordered search of Gaffney’s phone on April 23 recovered an image of the Jan. 30 victim, with digital metadata on the recovered file matching the timestamp and physical positioning captured on the other deputies’ body-worn cameras, Khan said. The image of the December 2024 victim was also recovered in that search.